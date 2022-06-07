State Undersecretary Palleschi Honors Local Businesses in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence

At Alicia Studio 13, from left, Calee Merenda, representing Sen. Diana DiZoglio; Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua; Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi; Alicia Zefta of Alicia Studio 13; Haverhill Mayoral Communications Director Shawn Regan; Rep. Christina A. Minicucci; Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joseph J. Bevilacqua; and Issa Zefta. (Courtesy photograph.)

More photographs below.

A number of Merrimack Valley businesses were honored last Thursday when one of the state’s top business officials paid a visit.

Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi delivered certificate of appreciation to Alicia Studio 13 and Driscoll Funeral Home, both of Haverhill; Michaud Insurance and TA Sullivan Insurance and Real Estate, both of Methuen; and LCW Accounting of Lawrence.

Escorting Palleschi at different stops were representatives of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce; Rep. Christina A. Minicucci; Calee Merenda, representing Sen. Diana DiZoglio; and officials from each city.

