State Undersecretary Palleschi Honors Local Businesses in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence

At Alicia Studio 13, from left, Calee Merenda, representing Sen. Diana DiZoglio; Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua; Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi; Alicia Zefta of Alicia Studio 13; Haverhill Mayoral Communications Director Shawn Regan; Rep. Christina A. Minicucci; Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joseph J. Bevilacqua; and Issa Zefta. (Courtesy photograph.)
A number of Merrimack Valley businesses were honored last Thursday when one of the state’s top business officials paid a visit.
Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi delivered certificate of appreciation to Alicia Studio 13 and Driscoll Funeral Home, both of Haverhill; Michaud Insurance and TA Sullivan Insurance and Real Estate, both of Methuen; and LCW Accounting of Lawrence.
Escorting Palleschi at different stops were representatives of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce; Rep. Christina A. Minicucci; Calee Merenda, representing Sen. Diana DiZoglio; and officials from each city.
At Driscoll Funeral Home were, from left, Tom from the office of Rep. Christina A. Minicucci; Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua; Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi; Patrick and Robert Driscoll of Driscoll Funeral Home; Calee Merenda, representing Sen. Diana DiZoglio; and Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joseph J. Bevilacqua. (Courtesy photograph.)
At Michaud Insurance of Methuen, left to right, Methuen Economic Development Director Jack Wilson; Tina Conway, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry’s chief of staff; Kate Lawler of Michaud Insurance; Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi; Tricia Sabulis of Michaund Insurance; Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua; Rep. Christina A. Minicucci; Methuen City Councilor Eunice Zeigler; and Methuen City Councilor Michael Simard. (Courtesy photograph.)
At TA Sullivan Insurance and Real Estate, from left, Methuen City Councilor Eunice Zeigler; Tina Conway, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry’s chief of staff; Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua; Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi; Kevin, Tom and Mark Sullivan; Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joseph J. Bevilacqua; Methuen City Councilor Michael Simard; Mike Sullivan; Rep. Christina A. Minicucci; Methuen Economic Development Director Jack Wilson; Rep. Marcos Devers; Lawrence City Council President Marc Laplante; and Mrs. Sullivan, sitting. (Courtesy photograph.)
At LCW Accounting of Lawrence were Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joseph J. Bevilacqua; Anthony Lopez of LCW Accounting; Undersecretary Edward A. Palleschi; and Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua. (Courtesy photograph.)
