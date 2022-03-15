Greater Haverhill Chamber Honors Businesses and Community Leaders

(Additional photographs below.)

Greater Haverhill’s most valued businesses and community leaders received honors Friday morning during the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 business breakfast.

The annual ceremony began with special recognition of business leaders represented by Black, Indigenous and people of color. Katrina Hobbs-Everett, founder of Power of Self-Education presented the BIPOC Business Leader Awards to Raquel Quezada, Fundación CEMDPCD; Jeni Lu, Wicked Northshore; Adrianne Gladden-Young, biomedical researcher; Mohamed Machkour, Wicked Big Café; Aliana de la Guardia, Guerilla Opera; Francellis Quinones, Quinones Culture Consultants; Dr. Lien-Thu V. Dao, Haverhill Family Eye; Marian Willis, Pentucket Bank mortgage loan processor; Marysol Cueto, Salon Mii 2.0; and Juan O. Moya, DJ Golo.

Chamber President Shaw Rosen welcomed attendees and Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn served as master of ceremonies at the event at Atkinson Country Club. It was also the first public introduction of Alexandria Eberhardt as the Chamber’s new president and CEO.

Haverhill Family Health Center, 755 Main St., Haverhill, which opened in 2020, took away the top honor as the Greater Haverhill Chamber’s “Business of the Year.”

Other major award winners were Creative Haverhill, arts and culture; MakeIT Haverhill, education; Holland Flowers, family-owned business; AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of Merrimack Valley, health; Haverhill Print Café, pioneer of the year; The Barking Dog, restaurant; Sweet Hill Farm, retail/wholesale; Merrimack Valley Eats, rookie of the year; Emmaus, service for non-profit; WHAV, technology; Leanne Eastman, women in business; Elaine Barker, volunteer of the year; and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, John E. Ratka Award.

Last year’s Business of the Month winners were also be recognized. They are January, YMCA; February, WBC Extrusion Products; March, Belle Aimee; April, Amtrak Downeaster; May, Haverhill Family Healthcare; June, Exchange Club; July, MakeIT Haverhill; August, Rivolve Coworking; September, ServPro; October, Enterprise Bank; November, Michaud Insurance; and December, Garrison Golf Center.

