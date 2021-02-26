Food Drive Tomorrow by Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, United Way and Merrimack Valley Chamber

(Also, see previous story.)

The Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, along with the United Way of Massachusetts and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce are holding a food drive tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 27.

Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council Secretary/Treasurer Bobby Brown told the Haverhill City Council Tuesday that, due to the coronavirus, there continues to be a significant increase in the number of people in need of help feeding their families this year

“Currently, one in eight families are facing food insecurities statewide and along in the Merrimack Valley and as well as Haverhill,” he said.

Brown said the last time the group sponsored a food drive in Haverhill, it received between 5,000 and 6,000 pounds of food for local pantries.

The food drive takes place at the Haverhill City Hall parking lot, 4 Summer St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Brown emphasized volunteers will be masked and following COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of those who contribute.

Asked what kind of food products they are looking for, Cal Williams, director of the United Way Merrimack Valley Region said they could use just about everything.

“Canned goods, canned items, Spam, whatever you have that we can bring, that we can help out the community, please bring it. We’re not turning anything away,” he said.

Financial donations will also be accepted with all money collected benefiting the One Haverhill Fund.

