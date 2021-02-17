Central Labor Council, United Way and Merrimack Valley Chamber Plan Food Drive in Haverhill Feb. 27

The Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council, in coordination with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a food drive to benefit Haverhill food pantries Saturday, Feb. 27.

Food and money donations will be collected at the Haverhill City Hall Parking lot, 4 Summer St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Organizers say, due to the ongoing pandemic, the need for food in Haverhill has never been greater.

“Despite tireless effort from our food pantry coordinators and volunteers, many shelves remain bare at the end of each week. After the extraordinary success of the previous food drive during the summer, we feel it is time to again aid in Haverhill’s recovery and provide assistance for our community members in need,” a statement reads.

At the parking lot, residents will be directed to stop and masked volunteers will remove donated items. To adhere to federal COVID-19 guidelines and to keep volunteers and contributors safe, donors are asked to load food donations in the rear of their vehicles or trunk. All money collection will benefit the One Haverhill Fund.

Those with questions may Bobby Brown at 978-430-8988

