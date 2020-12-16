Arthur Sharp Hardware to Close by Christmas; Developer Plans 12 Waterfront Apartments on Property

A Haverhill institution—Arthur Sharp Hardware—is closing by Christmas and its Middlesex Street property is expected to give rise to 12 waterfront apartments.

Patrick J. Lane, who first went to work for the store when he was a 16-year-old Haverhill High School student, is retiring after being associated with the business nearly 50 years.

“After high school, I became manager for Arthur Sharp, who owned it prior to me, and then when he was retirement age, I bought it from him back in 1982. So, I’ve owned it for the last 38 and a half years,” he noted.

The property sold to developer Alain Sfeir of Middlesex Haverhill Realty Trust last Tuesday for $337,500. Lane said he intended for what is technically known as Arthur Sharp Farm Supply to continue in business after his retirement.

“None of my children were interested in the business because they’re in their 40s and they already got their own professions. We tried to sell it as a hardware store, but there were no takers,” he explained.

Lane said the city has long been moving in the direction of placing housing along the Merrimack River waterfront.

“The developer, when he gets all of his permits, he’s going to tear it down and make 12 nice apartments with balconies overlooking the river, facing the river,” he explains.

Patrons will have a chance to say goodbye starting this Saturday when Lane plans a 50% off sale.

“I could have contacted a company to come down and just pick everything up, but I wanted to give my customers the opportunity to come down and get a bargain and get things for half price, say hi, bye, whatever,” he said.

Lane expects the store will close the day before Christmas.

