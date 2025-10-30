Whittier Tech Plans Open House Sunday for Students Considering Career Technical Education

Students in seventh and eighth grade interested in exploring high school career technical training are invited to the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School’s annual open house this Sunday.

With a theme of “We Are Eleven Communities. One School. Your Future,” students and parents may tour the school, meet current students and faculty and participate in interactive activities showcasing 21 career and technical programs. An information session will be offered for parents and guardians. Assistance is also available for eighth graders interested in applying for the next school year.

Whittier Tech’s open house is Sunday, Nov. 2, from 1-4 p.m., at the school, 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill. There’s more information at whittiertech.org.