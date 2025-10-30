State Awards ‘Career-Connected’ Learning Grants to Area High Schools

Area high schools will be able to accommodate more students interested in learning skills needed to enter the workplace thanks to grants from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School, Greater Lawrence Technical School and Haverhill and Methuen schools were among those awarded, what the state calls, “career-connected learning grants” last week to support school districts and workforce partners.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to explore their interests and connect what they learn in the classroom to their future careers,” said Gov. Maura Healey in a statement. “These grants will help schools and communities give students meaningful experiences that open doors and build confidence in their next steps after high school.”

Programs are part of what the governor’s office calls, the administration’s “Reimaging High School” initiative to help prepare students for success in college, career and civic life by strengthening connections between classrooms and real-world experiences.

Among career-connected learning grants and recipients, Whittier Tech was awarded 42,000; Essex Tech, $38,455; and Greater Lawrence Tech, $20,000. A Career Connected Learning Program Development Grant of $25,000 went to Haverhill Public Schools.

In addition, $7,000 each went to Methuen Public Schools, Whittier Tech and Essex Tech to expand or create career technical education programs through MyCAP, a student-driven process that helps students design a personalized plan for postsecondary success in college or a career.

In support of the workplace side, the state awarded $329,502 to the Merrimack Valley Workforce Investment Board.