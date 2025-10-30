Merrimack River Watershed Council Reports High Bacteria in Certain Spots Requires More Study

The Merrimack River Watershed Council says it identified high bacteria levels at several points in the water from as-yet unknown sources—unlikely to be from the combined releases of sewage and stormwater.

The statement came Thursday as the organization released its analysis of 2024 water quality data, raising questions about dangerous fecal bacteria levels in specific segments of the Merrimack River. Data comes from both baseline water quality monitoring throughout the year and tests following “significant combined sewer overflows.” Officials conclude more study is necessary.

While fecal bacteria levels in the Merrimack were safe most of the time at most of the test sites, high bacteria levels frequently occurred at some test sites and warrant additional research, the Council said. Otherwise, test results for the basic parameters were within recommended limits for human use and/or were supportive of aquatic ecosystems. The source of the bacteria, officials say, is unlikely to be from combined sewer overflows, which carry raw sewage into the river when systems are taxed by heavy flows from stormwater nixed into lines.

“Multiple harbor test sites had frequent high bacteria readings—sometimes exponentially higher—during both wet and dry weather, indicating an unknown source of bacterial contamination. At Newburyport Harbormaster Pier, 41% of regular Friday tests were unsafe, 100% of heavy rain events tested had at least one unsafe reading in the following three days and 54% of tests were unsafe in a two-week daily test period during a dry period in October,” the Council reports.

Another area is the Essex Dam impoundment, including the Lawrence Boathouse. The report notes the site is a mile upstream of the Essex Dam and at a significant bend of the river, which can lead to a pooling-effect possibly increasing bacteria levels. Officials note large flocks of Canada geese also frequented this site in 2024 and could contribute to the bacteria level. There are also two stormwater outfalls right at the Boathouse.

“Given the level of youth recreation at the Lawrence Boathouse and the concerning frequency of high bacteria readings in this area, timely further study is needed to determine the source(s) of the bacteria and initiate mitigation,” the Council adds.

The full report is available at merrimack.org.