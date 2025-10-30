High Pointe House in Haverhill Plans Open House Nov. 13

The public is invited to tour High Pointe House, a hospice and palliative care residence operated by Tufts Medicine’s Care at Home program.

Tours will be offered Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 8-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., at 360 North Ave., Haverhill. Staff will be on hand to discuss the interdisciplinary end-of-life care offered. There will also be opportunities to sample food prepared by the in-house chef and meet the home’s therapy animals.

Care at Home President Patricia O’Brien said the event celebrates National Home Health and Hospice Month.