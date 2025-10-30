Bradford Christian Academy Receives Acclaim in Private and Most Diverse School Rankings

A national school search platform recently recognized Bradford Christian Academy as one of the Best Schools in America.

Niche, a college and school search platform, ranked Bradford Christian Academy second as the Best Private Christian K–12 School in Massachusetts and the number one Most Diverse Private K–12 School in Massachusetts for 2026.

“Being recognized among the top schools in Massachusetts is a tremendous honor, but what excites us most is being named #1 in diversity,” said Victoria Kennedy, head of school at Bradford Christian Academy. “Diversity is one of our core values, and this distinction affirms our commitment to building a Christ-centered community where students learn from one another’s unique perspectives while striving for academic excellence.”

The ranking comes such factors as academic excellence, extracurricular opportunities, diversity, data from the U.S. Department of Education and input from students, alumni, and parents.