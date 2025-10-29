Haverhill’s Witchcraft Connection Focus of Thursday Night Talk at Buttonwoods Museum

Museum educator and Salem witch trial expert Carol Majahad shares her research on Haverhill’s involvement in the 17th Century trials during a free lecture Thursday.

Entitled “Accused of Sundry Acts of Witchcraft: The Haverhill Accused,” the talk takes place Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

Majahad points out Haverhill’s part in the witchcraft mania that gripped New England and led to the Salem trials in 1692 is not well known. Her talk is based on research on six women from Haverhill who were accused unjustly and coerced into confessing. Their names have been mostly lost to history. None of the six were mentioned in either the Merrick or Chase histories of the period. In fact, both authors denied anyone from Haverhill was involved, Majahad notes.

A Haverhill resident, Majahad is the former director of the North Andover Historical Society and is a longtime Buttonwoods volunteer and educator.