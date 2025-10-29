Haverhill YMCA Names 17th Annual Teacher of the Year Nominees

The nominees are in for next week’s Haverhill YMCA’s 17th Annual Teacher of the Year award.

This year’s educators from across the region are Charles Matthews, Natali Mercedes, Tjitse Boringa, Josselyn Rodriguez, Rebecca Mastropiero, Erin Marsh, Jenna Lavallee, Elizabeth Devenney, Michael Grady, Jillian Ziembo, Jessica Wright, Elizabeth McCarron, Marc Harvey, Paul Moskevitz and Victoria Kelley.

All nominees win 10 three-month youth memberships to the Y. The Educator of the Year receives 26, one-month youth memberships and a donation towards technology in their classroom.

In addition to educators, Kalister Green-Byrd and Vinny and Sally O’Rorke will also be honored with the Y’s Commitment to Community Award and Teens of the Year will be named.

The 17th Annual Awards dinner takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, beginning at 5 p.m., at Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. Tickets for the event are $55 and available online.