Haverhill Drug Raid Brings Four Arrests, Seizure of Cocaine, Fentanyl

Three Haverhill residents in their 20s were arrested on drug charges and a fourth arrested for allegedly obstructing a police investigation after a raid Tuesday that netted, what police called, “a substantial quantity” of drugs and cash.

The Haverhill Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, working with Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, made the arrests after a search warrant was used at a 355 Washington St. home. Officers seized cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and, what they called, other evidence of alleged drug dealing.

Arrested were 22-year-old Armani Huacon, charged with cocaine trafficking, conspiracy to violate drug law and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute; 25-year-old Nathaniel Rios, charged with fentanyl trafficking and conspiracy to violate drug law; 24-year-old Zanniah Huacon, charged with fentanyl trafficking and conspiracy to violate drug law; and 44-year-old Melinda Rodriguez, charged with obstructing a police investigation and disorderly conduct.

Haverhill police said additional charges could be forthcoming.