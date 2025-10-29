Haverhill Councilors Agree to Adjust Winter Parking Ban Dates to Help Residents Avoid Tickets

Sometimes even the experts get things wrong quite by accident.

In response to a suggestion last spring by a group of Ward 1 residents, the Haverhill City Council took the first steps Tuesday toward shortening the city’s winter parking ban by two weeks at the beginning of the season and two weeks at the end.

The intention was to move the longtime start date ahead two weeks from Nov. 15 to Dec. 1 and the end date from April 1 back to March 15. Residents must follow an odd-even parking schedule based on house addresses during the parking ban period to give public works crews the opportunity to effectively remove snow and to make sure streets are clear for traffic including public safety vehicles.

Councilors, however, mixed up the start date and voted to move the beginning start date ahead four weeks to Dec. 15. Because the city’s general election and the federal Veteran’s Day holiday fall on the next two Tuesdays, the earliest councilors can correct the mistake is Tuesday, Nov. 18. Furthermore, city councilors discovered after they voted they must ask the city solicitor to draft the proposed revised ordinance for council to place on file for a required 10 days before it can take effect.

When the mistake was brought to councilors’ attention by WHAV, Council President Thomas J. Sullivan said he and Mayor Melinda E. Barrett decided no one will get a wrong side of the street parking ticket between Nov. 15 and Dec. 2, the soonest City Council can vote to make the change.

Sullivan told WHAV that even when the ban goes into the place Dec. 3, police will give out warnings for the first two weeks.

Ward 6 Councilor Michael S. McGonagle, chairman of the City Council’s Public Health, Safety and Works Committee, said the subcommittee met last week and decided a grace period suggested by residents last March is unworkable. However, its three members agreed pushing the start date back by two weeks addresses the citizens’ central issue—ticketing when there is no snow on the ground.

“We still have the option if it is a bad week or if there is snow that the mayor certainly can declare an emergency,” McGonagle said.

The other two members of the subcommittee are Ward 1 Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere and at-large Councilor Colin F. LePage.

The new ordinance will also include a suggestion advanced by Ward 3 City Councilor Devan M. Ferreira to print a QR code on the parking tickets that explains the winter parking ban rules in three languages, English, Spanish and Portuguese. Ferreira made her suggestion after residents argued the current parking ordinance is confusing because even side parking is mandating during both November and December before rotating based on whether the month is odd or even numbered. A 1984 amendment to city code exempts Mable Street from the alternating side rule.

City Council also agreed to another plan advanced by the public safety subcommittee to install a set of flex-poles to slow traffic at the intersection of Amesbury Line and Merrimac Road. The poles will be in place for six to eight weeks to allow the police department to collect traffic data. That data will help city officials determine a longer-term solution.