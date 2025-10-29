Greater Haverhill Chamber Launches Methuen Business Alliance; Serves as Future Model

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is on the move, setting up the Methuen Business Alliance as a new division and launching with a free program next week featuring Methuen Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr.

In a release, the Haverhill Chamber said the Methuen Business Alliance is a partnership with Beauregard and the city and “designed to strengthen the connection between City Hall, local businesses and the community.” The Chamber said the Alliance is a model, sharing the same Chamber benefits and event access, that “can be used in each city under the Chamber’s umbrella to help surrounding communities thrive, giving every city and town a stronger voice with their local officials, while fostering collaboration and lasting connections among neighboring businesses.”

The kickoff is a program called “Civic Mornings” with Beauregard. It takes place Thursday, Nov. 6, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at Methuen Medical Center, Comfort Home Care, 147 Pelham St., second floor, in Methuen. Registration takes place online at HaverhillChamber.com. There will also be an informational session Thursday, Nov. 20, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the same location.