Greater Haverhill Chamber Launches Methuen Business Alliance; Serves as Future Model

WHAV News Staff By |

Methuen Mayor David P. “D.J” Beauregard Jr. (WHAV News photograph.)

To submit Business Bulletin announcements, click on image.

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is on the move, setting up the Methuen Business Alliance as a new division and launching with a free program next week featuring Methuen Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr.

In a release, the Haverhill Chamber said the Methuen Business Alliance is a partnership with Beauregard and the city and “designed to strengthen the connection between City Hall, local businesses and the community.” The Chamber said the Alliance is a model, sharing the same Chamber benefits and event access, that “can be used in each city under the Chamber’s umbrella to help surrounding communities thrive, giving every city and town a stronger voice with their local officials, while fostering collaboration and lasting connections among neighboring businesses.”

The kickoff is a program called “Civic Mornings” with Beauregard. It takes place Thursday, Nov. 6, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at Methuen Medical Center, Comfort Home Care, 147 Pelham St., second floor, in Methuen. Registration takes place online at HaverhillChamber.com. There will also be an informational session Thursday, Nov. 20, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the same location.

Comments are closed.