Haverhill Rotary to Honor Four with Veterans Service Awards Nov. 6

Four Haverhill residents will be honored with Veterans Service Awards, one posthumously, for their service to their country and community at the Rotary Club of Haverhill’s 10th Annual Veterans Awards Breakfast sponsored by the.

Mark Van Weelden, Christopher Manning, Tammy Dobrosielski and late Police Officer Katelyn M. Tully will be honored Thursday, Nov. 6, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill.

Weelden was nominated by Haverhill YMCA Executive Director Tracy Fuller, who said Weelden has been involved in the Haverhill community for many years helping the Rotary Club of Haverhill, Haverhill Exchange Club, Haverhill Promise, Haverhill’s Brightside, YMCA and Team Haverhill. “When he heard some of our children didn’t have winter coats, he made a donation so that the children could pick out” a coat of their choosing, something many of the children had never done, Fuller said. Weelden served in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1990 to 1995.

Manning was nominated by Don Jarvis, who wrote that as commander of the Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4 American Legion in Haverhill, he “demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication and a deep understanding of the values of this award.” Manning served in the U.S. Army.

Tully was nominated by Conor Clark, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera, all of the Haverhill Police Department. They praised Tully for her dedication to her job as a Haverhill Police Officer and her willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty. She served in the Army National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan.

Dobrosielski will be honored for her work with the local Wreaths Across America program. This year the local chapter is hoping to sell 474 sponsorships to decorate the graves of veterans in Haverhill’s Hilldale Cemetery and the adjacent city cemetery during the holiday season.

The event’s keynote speaker is Derek Goodwin, a Marine Corps veteran who handles veteran’s outreach at Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program. The Haverhill High School ROTC cadets will present colors and members of the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Interact Club are helping to set up, Fuller said.

Tickets are $55 and can be ordered at Givebutter.com/LIEqVP.