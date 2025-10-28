Haverhill, Methuen Begin Food Drives with Food Stamps at Risk During Federal Shutdown

Haverhill is working to make sure its most vulnerable residents don’t go hungry as food stamps are at risk as the federal shutdown continues with no exceptions for benefits as in the past

Without intervention, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits won’t be available Nov. 1. Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett is planning for the contingency by launching a food drive at the Haverhill Citizen Center. The mayor, however, asks residents who already donate to food pantries continue doing so as those are also the destinations for the city’s collections.

“We know there is a lot of uncertainty ahead. I want to do all I can to ensure that no family in Haverhill goes hungry. The City of Haverhill already funds many nonprofits and churches that provide food resources to the community. We will leverage all the resources we have to help Haverhill families and individuals in need during these times. Many people have reached out to my office to ask how they can help. We are asking people to donate what they can, so their neighbors have food on their tables,” said Barrett.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 29, non-perishable foods in jars, cans and sealed packages may be left weekdays, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Suggested food donations include shelf-stable milk, rice, beans, oil, salt, sugar and flour. Donations of Market Basket gift cards are also accepted. Those with questions may call 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.

Besides the Citizen Center, Wellness Hot Yoga, 34 Merrimack St., is also serving as a drop-off location for food donations Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to noon.

Similarly, Methuen is launching a citywide food drive to support its 10,333 residents who depend on SNAP assistance.

Mayor David P. “D.J.” Beauregard Jr., Director of Health, Human Services and Inspections Caeli Tegan Zampach and Senior Activity Center Director Susan Riccio said non-perishable food and paper products will be accepted during the Methuen Cares Food Drive at eight locations, including Methuen City Hall, Methuen Senior Activity Center and Nevins Memorial Library at varying times, and Methuen Police Department and Methuen Fire Department’s Central, East End, North End and West End stations 24-hours-a-day.

Methuen residents who rely on SNAP assistance or other forms of government assistance, such as WIC, heating and fuel assistance or veterans benefits or recently unemployed will be able to receive food collected beginning Saturday, Nov. 1. The effort will continue until SNAP is fully funded again. Proof of Methuen residency is required.

In addition, proceeds from an adult Friday night Music Bingo Halloween Party are being directed to Haverhill’s food pantries. The party, by Nuimage Entertainment, is planned for Friday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m., for cocktails and appetizers and Bingo following at 7, at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Admission is $35 each per person or $250 for a table of eight. Tickets may be purchased online here.