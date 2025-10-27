Finegold Nominates Roberts for 90th Citizens’ Legislative Seminar

Lisa Roberts of North Andover was recently nominated by Sen. Barry R. Finegold to address the 90th Citizens’ Legislative Seminar, a two-day educational program that took place last week at the Massachusetts State House.

Roberts is a marketing professional whose clients include small businesses in the region seeking expertise in public relations, social media and strategy. She has volunteered her services to the North Andover Historical Society.

The seminar featured presentations by legislators and staff with topics covering the History of the Legislature, Legislative Process and the State Budget. The Citizens’ Legislative Seminar culminated with a simulated legislative hearing and Senate session.