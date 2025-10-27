‘Armor,’ Art Exhibition Focused on Meanings of the Word, Opens in Downtown Haverhill

“Armor,” an art exhibition curated by Brianna Osborne, is now on view at Creative Haverhill’s downtown gallery.

The multi-artist exhibition features creators exploring the many meanings of armor—from the physical to the emotional, from the inherited to the self-made. Through their work, artists open a dialogue about how people navigate protection, exposure and vulnerability in everyday lives. It features artists from across New England and highlights a diverse range of voices and experiences, from emerging high school students and master of fine arts candidates to established professional artists.

Participating artists are Jack McAuliffe, Abigail Cloutier, Pixie Yates, Caitlin Perrigo, Francisco Colom, Laura Lee Brady, Josh Mingels, Stephanie Wills, Yary Livan, David Zayas, Joan Wilking, Valerie Nguon, Brianna Osborne, H Peters and students from Waltham High School’s ceramics program.

The gallery is open during Haverhill’s inaugural Hill-o-Ween event Friday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m., at 43 Washington St. There will be an artist reception Saturday, Nov. 1, also from 6-8 p.m.