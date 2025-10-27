AgeSpan to Honor Pastor Estrada, Other Luminaries at Annual Lunch Nov. 14

José F. Estrada, retired pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Methuen, will be honored with a Lifelong Learning Award by AgeSpan next month at its annual luncheon.

Estrada, 89, is among five honorees and was chosen to represent Greater Haverhill. He was nominated by Lidia Rivera Garcia who wrote that he had a “great impact” on Lawrence during his more than 40-year ministry by serving the needy, building churches for the Spanish-speaking community and generally connecting with people. Despite his advanced age and chronic medical conditions, he continues to help at his old church and guide others in discovering their purpose in life, Garcia added.

Also to be honored are Jacoba Olivero, 72, of Lawrence; Robert P. Kinsman, 76, of Billerica; Diane E. Klein, 78, of Newburyport; and John Hamilton, 80 of Salem, Mass. The keynote speaker is Lane A. Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College.

The lunch is Friday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 a.m., at Blue Ocean Event Center, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. Tickets are $85 each and available online.

AgeSpan is a regional social services agency headquartered in Lawrence.