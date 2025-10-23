Vargas Lauds House Support of Supplemental Budget Covering Fed Cuts to Health Insurance, More

State Rep. Andy Vargas is touting the House’s passage last week of a $2.25 billion supplemental budget to fill health care coverage and other gaps and caused by federal cuts earlier this year.

Legislation includes $10 million for Health Care for All to conduct health coverage enrollment assistance for those at risk of losing health insurance due to the fed’s new Medicaid reporting requirements. It also includes a public outreach campaign to help communities understand these new requirements to limit eligible residents from being removed from insurance rolls. The supplemental budget also invests $5 million in grants to reproductive health care providers.

“This supplemental budget comes at a critical moment for Massachusetts. As we continue to confront the fallout from the so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ and the ongoing federal government shutdown, we remain committed to protecting our most vulnerable residents,” said Vargas, House chair of the Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses.

Vargas added, “This legislation ensures continued food security through vital funding for Universal School Meals, maintains access to essential vaccines and public health resources, additional funding for housing security programs and provides targeted support for residents enrolled on MassHealth to help our communities weather this period of uncertainty.”

Other wins for Haverhill families, his office said, include a $12 million allocation to Universal School Meals, which provides free breakfast and lunch to all students, and $35 million for HomeBASE, will ensure that families receive the support they need to transition into stable, permanent housing.

The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.