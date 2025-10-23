PrideStar Trinity EMS Donates Two Ambulances to Support Ukraine’s Emergency Responders

One may find comfort in seeing a PrideStar Trinity EMS ambulance in action during a local crisis, but now people in war-torn Ukraine may equally find relief as the company donates ambulances to US Ambulances for Ukraine.

Two vehicles are being sent to replace emergency units destroyed during the ongoing Russian invasion. US Ambulances for Ukraine is an Illinois-based organization dedicated to sending used American ambulances and fire engines to Ukraine. Toward the end of next month, the ambulances will be trucked to New Jersey, where they will be stocked with medical supplies. Ambulances will be shipped directly to Ukraine via roll-on-roll-off ship and turned over to Ukrainian first responders.

“As EMS professionals, we understand the critical role these vehicles play in saving lives every day,” said PrideStar Trinity EMS President and CEO David Daly. “When we learned about this initiative, we knew we had to step up and help. Our hope is that these ambulances will provide vital support to the brave emergency responders in Ukraine who continue to serve their communities under unimaginable conditions.”

To date, US Ambulances for Ukraine has delivered 78 ambulances and 11 fire engines and multiple law enforcement and fire SUVs now operating in Ukraine.

“It is amazing to think that we have hit over 100 vehicles in Ukraine by December, with more already lined up for the next shipment,” said Chris Manson, founder of US Ambulances for Ukraine. “It is because of donors like PrideStar Trinity EMS that we can continue this mission. Their generous contribution of two ambulances will be immediately put to use saving lives in Ukraine.”