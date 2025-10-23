Northern Essex Receives Grant to Train Unemployed and Underemployed in Health Fields

Northern Essex Community College was formally awarded a state grant this week to train unemployed and under-employed residents as certified nursing assistant and pharmacy technicians.

State officials said the $147,258 grant comes from the Training Resources and Internships Network, or TRAIN, program. It is designed to equip adult workers with skills necessary to thrive in key industry sectors, ensuring the workforce is prepared with the skills for the opportunities of today and tomorrow.

“At a time when employers across the state are looking for skilled workers, we’re making sure Massachusetts residents can get the training they need to fill those roles and build great careers,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.

In addition, North Shore Community College’s Dental Assisting and Central Sterilization training programs was awarded $92,895 and Middlesex Community College’s Advanced Manufacturing, Pharmacy Technician and Phlebotomy programs received $124,870.