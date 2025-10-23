Haverhill Police Seek Food Pantry Donations During Saturday’s Stuff-a-Cruiser Day

Haverhill Police Department is again sponsoring its Annual Stuff-a-Cruiser Day Saturday to benefit local food pantries.

Police officers will man cruisers Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Haverhill Market Basket Locations and accept donations. Market Basket store are located at 400 Lowell Ave., 2 Water St. and 285 Lincoln Ave.

Suggested items include canned fruits, vegetables, soups and hams; frozen turkeys and chickens; paper goods, cranberry sauce, potatoes, yams, coffee, tea, peanut butter, jams, boxed stuffing mix, pasta, pasta sauce, baked beans and cereals.

Police will not accept money.