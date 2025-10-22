Historic Artifacts from Lawrence and Haverhill Find New Home at Congregation Ahavat Olam

Historic artifacts from Haverhill’s recently-closed Temple Emanu-El and Lawrence’s closed Congregation Ansha Sholum will be available again for public viewing

North Andover’s Congregation Ahavat Olam is hostin “L’dor V’dor: From Generation to Generation — A Legacy in Motion” Friday, Nov. 21, to celebrate the preservation and installation of sacred ritual artifacts from the two synagogues.

As WHAV previously reported, Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El organized a Precious Artifacts Committee to catalog materials in preparation for their removal from its Main Street building. Leaders of both historic congregations sought a way to ensure that the spiritual legacy of their communities would endure. Sacred items—some over 100 years old—have been entrusted to Congregation Ahavat Olam, where they will continue to inspire worship and connection for generations to come.

“These artifacts embody the devotion, perseverance, and faith of our region’s Jewish community,” said Rabbi Idan Irelander, spiritual leader and founding rabbi of Congregation Ahavat Olam. “They carry the prayers of those who came before us and remind us that our past is not gone—it lives within us.”

Among the items preserved are a Holy Ark (Aron Kodesh), Torahs, memorial plaques and tallit racks—all now integrated throughout Congregation Ahavat Olam’s sanctuary and communal spaces. The Aron Kodesh, originally built in Lawrence and composed of more than 200 handcrafted pieces, was carefully dismantled and reassembled by volunteer craftsmen and carpenters.

The installation and dedication will take place Friday, Nov. 21, beginning at 6:15 p.m., at Osgood Landing, 1600 Osgood St #3068, North Andover. The program will include a presentation, remarks from Rabbi Irelander and community leaders, music by Tutti and Ron Druyan and the dedication of new names on the congregation’s Yahrzeit Wall.

Members of the North Andover Police Department will be on-site to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all guests. The public is invited to attend, but preregistration is required at ahavatolam4all.org.