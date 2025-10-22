Haverhill Sponsors Two Halloween Events, Introducing ‘Hill-O-Ween’

Ghosts, ghouls and monsters of all sizes and shapes have two opportunities to model their Halloween costumes this year as the city plans two haunted events.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating will go ahead on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., as required by city ordinances in Haverhill, but new this year is Hill-O-Ween, a downtown Halloween festival Friday, Oct. 31. It features a Halloween costume parade along the boardwalk, Haunted Walk through downtown, Jack-O’-Lantern Show and free screening of “It’s A Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.” Hailey Pearson, downtown events coordinator, said she was inspired to launch Hill-O-Ween this year because the holiday falls on a Friday evening.

“As a parent I have always appreciated that Haverhill’s trick-or-treating happens on a Saturday evening, but I also know there is something special about celebrating the holiday on the actual day,” she told WHAV.

Those who wish to participate in the Jack-O’-Lantern Show in Washington Square are asked to drop off carved pumpkins Friday, Oct. 31, between 4 and 5 p.m. Pearson’s team will add tea lights. The gourds must be picked up by noon, Saturday, Nov. 1, or they will be sent out for composting.

The Hill-O-Ween Costume Parade gets underway at 5 p.m. on the boardwalk behind Haverhill Bank, 180 Merrimack St. The parade will march up to Harbor Place. Spectators are invited to watch on the grass at Harbor Place. Members of Team Haverhill will be on hand to direct those participating in the parade.

The free screening of “It’s a Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” takes place at 5:30 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., with chips and salsa provided by Barrio Restaurant.

The Jack-O-Lantern Show takes place in Washington Square at 6 p.m. with several businesses offering free treats from 6 to 8 p.m. as part of the Haunted Walk. Casa Blanca Cantina, 2 Essex St., is offering a Dia De Los Muertos altar display in its back room and will feature an apple cider margarita.

Brianna Osborne is hosting an Armor Exhibition at Creative Haverhill, 43 Washington St. An interactive surprise is in store. Creatorpult, 38 Emerson St., is hosting a special Halloween-themed Magic the Gathering Halloween Party. The Alor’el Art Studio, 97 Washington St., will be passing out treats and the Time Machine, 45 Washington St., will be open late with its assortment of vintage and retro gifts.