City Officials Warn of Home Fire Danger as Side Effect of Federal Shutdown

Haverhill city officials sounded an alarm Tuesday about a potential uptick in residential fires this winter caused by the abrupt stoppage of federal fuel assistance funding.

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett along with Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and Kerri Perry, CEO of Community Action, appeared before City Council Tuesday with Barrett laying the blame for uncertainly with the Trump administration.

“With the current shutdown that means that moneys are not going to the fuel assistance programming that we rely on, our citizens rely on, that Community Action relies on to give to the folks who need fuel assistance.” Barrett said.

O’Brien warned households that cannot afford to pay their fuel bills will turn to space heaters and ovens—both dangerous heating sources.

“When people are desperate or they don’t have any other resources, they go with space heaters—extremely dangerous as we know. Never to be used as a primary source of heating. Never. Never. Never. Space heaters are designed to be plugged directly into the wall. No extension cords. And absolutely no power bars. Power bars are one of the worst things we have,” O’Brien explained.

O’Brien said those who can’t afford routine maintenance on their heating equipment also risk fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Heating equipment is the number two cause of fires in Massachusetts. It’s the number one cause of carbon monoxide problems.” O’Brien said.

The current federal government shutdown is now in its 23rd day.

Perry explained historically she receives word by Oct. 1 on the city’s grant award for fuel assistance funding for the program that usually starts on Nov. 1. Last year, Community Action had $4.5 million in funding and provided an average of $1,000 to 3,500 households in the 11 communities the agency serves. Haverhill, Perry said, accounts for 75% of the residences helped. She said she already signed up 136 more households than last year.

Perry also noted that since the Community Action network was created by President Lyndon B. Johnson more than 50 years ago, it has garnered wide-spread support in both conservative and liberal leaning states. In addition to Haverhill, Perry’s program covers Amesbury, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.

“This program receives bipartisan support. This is a cooling program in our Southern states. So this really is life or death. It’s keeping people from living in overheated homes in the summer and winter in the South. But it is also making sure that on cold days in New England we have heating assistance,” Perry said.

Perry said 21 Community Action agencies in the state are working with the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities in hopes the state will release emergency funds in case the federal government doesn’t come through before Nov. 1. She also pointed out the lack of clarity is also hurting several local fuel oil companies which are often family-owned businesses.

O’Brien took the opportunity to highlight several fire precautions all households in Haverhill should take as the temperature drops. He reminded citizens to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they roll back clocks for daylight savings on Sunday, Nov. 2. He said smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be installed on every level.

Chimneys, he said, need to be cleaned and heating systems checked out annually. Kerosene heaters should never be used in residences and fireplace ashes should always be disposed of in a metal container stored outside, not in a garage or basement. Keep exterior vents clear of snow, he advised, and on the smell natural gas, exit the house and then call 911, he said.

At large City Councilor John A. Michitson asked Perry what the City Council can do to help. Perry advised lobbying the state’s congressional representatives Washington.

“I think the most important thing to do at this point is to reach out to your federal delegation and let them know that this is something that is causing great concern with potential fire risk. But, we also want to make sure our residents who pay federal taxes are cared for. I think the best way to this is through advocacy,” Perry said.

City councilors voted unanimously to send a letter to its federal delegation in Washington pressing for a resolution.