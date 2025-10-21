Haverhill’s Household HazWaste Collection Saturday at Wastewater Treatment Plant

Haverhill’s fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day takes place Saturday morning.

Residents may drop off a variety of items, including photography chemicals; mercury products such as thermostats, fluorescent lamps and thermometers; oil paint and paint thinners, varnish, stain and shellac; moth balls and crystals; insecticides and pesticides; poisons; pool chemicals; waste fuels and more. There is a 25-pound or 25-gallon limit per vehicle.

Collection takes place Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wastewater Treatment plant, 40 South Porter St. It is open to residents with proof of residency required.