Haverhill Dems Expect Moulton, DiZoglio for Saturday Breakfast Honoring AG Campbell

Congressman Seth Moulton, now a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sen. Edward J. Markey, and state Auditor Diana DiZoglio will be present Saturday morning when the Haverhill Democratic City Committee honors Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

Haverhill Democrats named Campbell as their 2025 “Distinguished Democrat.” They also named Nikolas Orellana and Sasha Severino as their “Young Dems” for their work producing the Committee’s “Hillie Forums” for at-large city council and school committee contests.

Honors will be awarded during the Annual Roz McKeon Breakfast Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill.

In addition, all of the Democratic or unenrolled candidates in the Nov. 4 city election were invited and will be recognized. The Committee will also be conducting its local candidates’ straw poll released following the breakfast. It is open to the public. Tickets are $40 per person.

Those seeking more information may visit HaverhillDems.org or contact Haverhill Democratic City Committee Chair William D. Cox Jr. at 978-373-2360.