Glow Golf Diaper Drive Takes Place Oct. 22

A Glow Golf Tournament that doubles as a diaper drive takes place Wednesday night.

411 Cares is having a night of glow-in-the-dark mini golf while helping families in need by asking participants to bring diapers.

It takes place Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30-9 p.m., at Garrison Par 3 Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. General admission is $45 per person with an option to purchase handmade soy candles. There is also an opportunity to purchase raffle entries or make a donation of any amount.

Purchases may be made online here.

