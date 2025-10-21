At-Large and Ward Haverhill School Board Candidates Make Voter Pitches Wednesday Night

At least 11 of the 14 candidates for Haverhill School Committee in 2026 are expected to be present Wednesday when Pinnacle Co-Working and Event Space and 97.9 WHAV present a live School Committee Candidate Forum.

Both at-large and Ward School Committee candidates were invited to answer likely voter questions and explain why they should be chosen to set policies, address technology issues, tackle attendance problems and determine the future of the school system. The Haverhill School Committee will look substantially different come January with more than half of its current members choosing not to seek re-election.

The forum takes place Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 6:30, at Pinnacle at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. The public may attend the forum in person or listen to WHAV radio 97.9 FM or live stream at WHAV.net.

This year’s at-large candidates are Toni A. Sapienza-Donais, Penelope Guerrero, Josiah E. Morrow, Davis N. Nguyen, Fred A. Simmons and Daniel P. Spheekas. They will be the first to answer questions, beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Among ward candidates, all but candidates in Ward 3—Ryan-Ciardiello and newcomer David Shultz—are running unopposed. Running in the other districts are Mirca Zoraida Rivera, Ward 1; Robert Richard Brown, Ward 2; Amanda Basiliere, Ward 4; incumbent Jill T. Story, Ward 5; incumbent Yonnie Collins, Ward 6; and incumbent Thomas W. Grannemann, Ward 7. They will answer questions beginning at 7:15 p.m.

The forum will be moderated by WHAV’s Tim Coco. Committee members from Pinnacle include George Peters, president and CEO of New England Invents, and Seth Cordes, CEO and president of Uncommon Catalyst. WHAV reporter Caroline Louise Cole will report on their responses while WHAV’s Marc Lemay will man the studio anchor desk.

The public is invited to suggest questions by completing an online form here.