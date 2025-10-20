Wellness Hot Yoga Studio Sunday Classes to Benefit Cogswell ArtSpace

Wellness Hot Yoga Studio is offering free community classes Sunday nights at its downtown Haverhill studio, but asking for donations to support the planned Cogswell ArtSpace in Bradford.

Wellness Hot Yoga, operated by Teri Almquist, offers 90-minute community yoga classes every Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m., at 34 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

A $15 donation is suggested​ and only cash contributions are accepted. Donations will help turn the historic Cogswell School on South Main Street into a vibrant community arts center.

The yoga studio opens Sundays, at 4:30 p.m., for the 5 p.m., class.