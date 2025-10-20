Healey Bestows Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery on Five North Andover, Two Lawrence Officers

Five members of the North Andover Police Department and two from Lawrence were honored last week with Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery in recognition of their heroic actions of rescuing a disabled man from the line of fire during an active shooter incident in April 2024.

At a ceremony Wednesday in Worcester, North Andover Officers Daniel Furman, Mathieu Messina, Timothy Houston and Eric Sewarde, as well as North Andover Sgt. Brandon James and Lawrence Police Officers Luis Santiago and Angelo Kocagoz, received Medals of Honor for their response to an April 24, 2024 incident on Waverly Road, where a man barricaded himself inside his home and fired more than 60 shots from a rifle and a shotgun at police and civilians.

The seven police officers helped rescue the suspect’s disabled father from the active gunfire.

“Over the course of the standoff, more than 60 rounds were discharged as the suspect alternated between a rifle and a shotgun,” the award narrative notes. It goes on to add, “Officer Houston had positioned his cruiser in the driveway to shield the father from the gunfire. He then repositioned to gain a better vantage point to cover the house with his rifle. Sgt. Brandon James, joined by Lawrence Police Officers Luis Santiago and Angelo Kocagoz, who had responded to assist, quickly devised a plan to rescue the trapped father while the suspect continued firing. With Sgt. James providing cover, Officers Santiago and Kocagoz advanced through the line of fire and carried the man to safety.

Messina was struck in the face and eye by shotgun pellets and Sewade immediately radioed for help. Furman left cover under active gunfire to reach the wounded officer. They dragged Messina to safety behind a cruiser and provided emergency medical aid. Officers remained on-scene during the long standoff with the suspect until the NEMLEC SWAT Team arrived to find the shooter was deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery are held annually and bestowed by the Gov. Maura Healey and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.