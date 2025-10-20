Haverhill Greek Orthodox Church Plans Annual Festival Nov. 7-8

The annual Greek Festival at the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church is in the planning stages.

This year’s festival featuring homemade Greek food and pastries will take place Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday. Nov. 8, at the church at 154 Winter St., Haverhill.

The fair attracts visitors from near and far for this Greek cultural immersion event. In addition to food, the fair features raffles, music, dancing and a variety of imported Greek products.

The fair will be open Friday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday.

