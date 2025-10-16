Greater Haverhill Chamber Back to Business Networking at Haverhill’s Academy Lanes

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is having a free Back to Business Networking Night at Haverhill’s Academy Lanes.

There will complimentary appetizers, a cash bar and the chance to connect with local professionals, all while playing a game of candlepin bowling. The Chamber invites members and guests to bring along the entire family.

The Back to Business Networking Night takes place Friday, Oct. 24, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main St., Bradford. Registration takes place at HaverhillChamber.com.