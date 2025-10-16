Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Fall Fair Saturday, Oct. 18

The 2023 Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market. (Courtesy photograph.)

The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club’s Fall Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market coming Saturday features 75 craft and food vendors.

According to organizer Rose M. Cavalear, music, a 50/50 raffle and a gift basket raffle will be offered in addition to the craft and food vendors at this family friendly event. All proceeds benefit the Atkinson, N.H., community. The club is open to any woman living in Atkinson.

The fair is Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. The event will be held rain or shine.

There’s more information at awcc-nh.org.

