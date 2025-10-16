Adams MCs Somebody Cares New England’s Dinner Oct. 17

Former Harlem Globetrotter, NCAA All-American, and nationally recognized motivational speaker Melvin Adams will be on hand Friday night for Somebody Cares New England’s annual fundraiser.

Somebody Cares New England Director Lori Jane Simmer recently gave WHAV listeners a rundown on Adams.

“Not only is he an amazing basketball player, but he is hilarious. So, he is going to keep the night lively; he is going to keep everyone laughing. We’re going to have raffles, a live auction—all sorts of fun things—and, of course, a delicious meal,” she said.

Adams, who serves as this year’s master of ceremonies, is known for his humor, energy and powerful storytelling, the organization said, adding he has inspired audiences nationwide.

The event also features dancing, stories of impact from Somebody Cares New England and opportunities to partner in supporting families and youth in Haverhill.

It takes place Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Tickets are $125 per person and may be purchased online at SomebodyCaresNE.org. Proceeds support Somebody Cares New England’s mission to provide food for families in need, offer life-skills programs for youth and host year-round community outreach events that bring tangible hope and change.