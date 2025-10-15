National Association Names Local Bus Operator MeVa Transit as Agency of the Year

MeVa Transit, the local bus operator, was recently named Agency of the Year Award, Eastern Operations, by Latinos In Transit, known as LIT, for short.

The Agency of the Year Award, awarded Oct. 4 at the LIT Leadership Summit in Albuquerque, N.M., recognizes a public transit agency that has demonstrated excellence in operational efficiency, innovation and meaningful engagement with the communities it serves. Latinos In Transit is described as “a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing equity and opportunity across the public transportation workforce.” LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal said MeVa set the standard for transit operators across the country.

“We are proud to honor MeVa Transit for its trailblazing leadership and deep-rooted commitment to community-centered transit. Their work reflects LIT’s mission of empowering all communities within the transit workforce to achieve positions of influence and impact,” she explained.

MeVa Transit Deputy Administrator Niorka Mendez outlined MeVa’s vision, saying, “We believe public transit must be a public good—accessible, reliable and rooted in equity. We draw our drivers from the very same community our riders come from. They know the people; they know the culture and they are proud to represent MeVa each and every day.” Mendez graduated from the Latinos in Transit Leadership Academy program in 2023.

In a statement, the agency that provides local bus service said “MeVa Transit has become a model for equity-driven service design and workforce inclusion. With free fixed-route bus service, community-first initiatives and an unwavering focus on the dignity of every rider, MeVa is reshaping what public transportation means for gateway cities in Massachusetts.

State Rep. Andy X. Vargas, chair of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus called the award “a proud moment for Haverhill and the entire Merrimack Valley.” He explained, “This award reflects the visionary leadership and bold commitment MeVa has made to equity, accessibility and environmental justice in public transportation.”

Likewise, state Sen. Pavel M. Payano, vice chair of the Legislature’s Regional Transit Authority Caucus and member of the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, added, “I can say this recognition isn’t just earned, it’s overdue. MeVa Transit is redefining what equitable and community-driven transit looks like.”