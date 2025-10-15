Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Bevilacqua to Serve on Governor’s Council on Competitiveness

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bevilacqua is representing the area on Gov. Maura Healey’s newly unwrapped Governor’s Advisory Council on Competitiveness.

Healey signed an executive order Wednesday creating the body to advise her on ways to drive economic growth and strengthen the state’s business climate.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Competitiveness. I look forward to collaborating with the governor and leaders across the Commonwealth to help strengthen our economy and ensure Massachusetts remains a great place to live, work, and to retain existing business and attract new business to the Merrimack Valley and the state,” Bevilacqua told WHAV.

Bevilacqua joins a virtual Who’s Who on the committee which also includes the Senate president, House speaker, various cabinet secretaries or their designees and others. Healey appointed Dan Kenary, president and co-founder of Harpoon Brewery, and Mark Nunnelly, chairman of Toolbox Holdings and Foundation and former managing director of Bain Capital, as Chairs of the Competitiveness Council.

The Competitiveness Council will advise the governor on issues relating to taxes, business incentives, workforce development, support of innovation, business regulation and other related factors that affect Massachusetts’ economic competitiveness. They will also offer recommendations on potential actions to strengthen the state’s business climate and support growth in existing and emerging industries and assess the impacts of federal policies related to research, education immigration and free trade.

“Massachusetts is home to the best businesses, schools, health care system and talent in the world, but we can’t take anything for granted,” said Healey in a statement. “I’m creating this Competitiveness Council to bring everyone to the table—business, labor, state and local leaders—to advise me on action we can take to grow Massachusetts’ economic leadership and make us more competitive.”