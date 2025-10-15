Haverhill’s Bartlett School Plans Glow Golf Fundraiser

Haverhill’s Albert L. Bartlett School is recruiting golfers for its Third Annual Glow Golf Fundraiser.

For $40, golfers may play nine holes in the dark on Friday, Oct. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. at Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave. Golfers will be given glow-in-the-dark golf balls, but are advised to bring flashlights. Solo golfers will be matched with others to create a four-some. Raffle prizes, food and a cash bar will be available.

The Bartlett School and Assessment Center serves Haverhill Public School students in kindergarten through grade 12. It is also home to the Transition to Adulthood program for those ages 18 to 22. Money raised will benefit family and school events scheduled throughout the year.

To purchase tickets email Leah Provost at [email protected].