Haverhill Pride Group Plans Year-Round Activities in Addition to Parade as it Formalizes its Charter

The group that organized Haverhill’s first Pride parade last June is not only moving forward with next year’s parade, it is planning year-round meetings and events.

Haverhill Pride President Nathan Phillips said last week the LGBTQIA+ “community needs more than just one day of celebration.” It will start with “a platonic speed-friending social event designed to build stronger connections within the local queer community.” To best organize and support its year-round work, Phillips said the group plans to form a nonprofit corporation.

“We’re thrilled at the outpouring of support we received from the Haverhill community, raising over $40,000 in just three months leading up to our first Pride Parade and Celebration and welcoming 1,200+ attendees. This incredible success was a resounding affirmation that the LGBTQIA+ community always has and always will belong in Haverhill. We’re grateful to our friends, neighbors, and community partners who welcomed us with open arms—and especially to Creative Haverhill for their ongoing support as a fiscal sponsor while we make the transition from a Creative Haverhill program to a full-fledged nonprofit,” he said in a release.

In support of its growth, Haverhill Pride recently elected its first board of directors. Besides Phillips as president, directors are Emilio Viscio, vice president; Chelsea Daigle, secretary; and Patrick Sainato and Catherine Chandler, members at large.

The board adopted a mission statement that declares, “Haverhill Pride champions the LGBTQIA+ community by working together toward a more vibrant Haverhill where every queer person is celebrated and empowered to belong and thrive.” Viscio called this past June’s parade “a monumental moment in our city’s history.”

“Haverhill Pride is committed to celebrating and empowering our queer siblings and allies not just in June, but every day, every month, year-round. We’re so excited to continue the momentum with the introduction of our official mission statement and follow-up event: Speed Friending. The LGBTQIA+ community in Haverhill is not only present, we’re vibrant, flourishing and keen to kiki!”

Next year’s Haverhill Pride Parade and Celebration is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 20. Meanwhile, planning for the speed-friending social event is underway and information will be shared at HaverhillPride.org.