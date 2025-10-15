BrightBridge, Cedar’s Among MakeIT Haverhill October Job Fair Employers

BrightBridge Credit Union, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods and Vinfen are among the entities hiring when MakeIt Haverhill plans a late morning job fair next Wednesday.

BrightBridge Credit Union is looking for tellers in Amesbury, Lawrence, Methuen and Plaistow, and Seabrook, N.H., while Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods plans to hire staff in automation, accounting, maintenance, technicians, mechanics, supervisors and managers in food manufacturing and safety and Vinfen is looking for clinicians, CNAs, counselors and others.

Other employers include Beacon Mobility, Home Instead, Mello, Opportunity Works and Root & Bloom.

The job fair takes place Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Bilingual assistance is available for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers.

Information will also be available about a Biodiversity Training Program; health support, housing assistance and resume building from Eliot Community Human Services and free children’s books, museum passes and more from Haverhill Public Library.