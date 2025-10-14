Nominations for Haverhill Y’s Teacher of the Year Due Friday

The Haverhill YMCA has opened nominations for its 17th Annual Teacher of the Year award.

Any educator who teaches in Haverhill is eligible for the honor which will be bestowed Saturday, Nov. 5, beginning at 5 p.m., at an awards ceremony at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill.

Nominations must be received by Friday, Oct. 17. Submissions should include why the educator is outstanding, how the educator nurtures youth potential and healthy living as well as how the educator is involved in the community.

All nominees win 10 three-month youth memberships to the Y. The Educator of the Year receives 26, one-month youth memberships and a donation towards technology in their classroom.

Nominations can be sent to Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller, Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St., Haverhill, MA 01830 or via email to [email protected].

Tickets for the event are $55 and available online. Kalister Green-Byrd and Vinny and Sally O’Rorke will also be honored with the Y’s Commitment to Community Award.