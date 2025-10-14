Family Services Plans Walk-a-Thon Saturday for Samaritans of the Merrimack Valley

Family Services of the Merrimack Valley seeks to raise $28,000 at its Ninth Annual Walk for Hope later this Saturday.

The walk-a-thon benefits the Samaritans of the Merrimack Valley which provides counseling and resource support to individuals at risk of suicide, those who have survived a suicide attempt and families grieving the loss of a loved one.

“This walk is about more than steps,” said Elizabeth Sweeney, CEO of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. “It is about hope. We want every resident of Essex County and beyond to know that no one has to face mental health challenges alone.”

The fundraiser is Saturday, Oct. 18, from 9-11 a.m., at the indoor track at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road. Raffles, face painting, music and games are included.

Last year, 150 people participated raising $24,600. More information can be found at FSMV.org.