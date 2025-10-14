DiZoglio to Address Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Women in Business Conference

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio will be the keynote speaker when the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Women in Business Conference next Monday.

The conference features a panel moderated by Tricia Sabulis, vice president of Michaud Insurance, and includes Northern Essex Community College Vice President of Lawrence Campus and Community Relations Naydeen González-De Jesús, Top Notch Scholars President Joanna De Pena, Pajazetovic and Company Broker and Owner Giselle Pajazetovic; and Pfizer Vice President of Operations Jennifer Sloan.

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Women in Business Conference Monday, Oct. 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at Haverhill Golf and Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill.

Admission is $39 per person for Chamber members and $49 each for non-members and includes a lunch buffet. Registration takes place at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.