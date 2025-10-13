Greater Haverhill Indivisible Plans ‘No Kings’ Haverhill Standout Saturday

Members of Greater Haverhill Indivisible are planning to participate in a national No Kings visibility rally this Saturday, Oct. 18.

The local group plans to gather from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at White’s Corner, the intersection of Main, Water and Merrimack Streets,

According to the group’s press release, “this event is not focused on any one political figure. Rather it is a nonpartisan call to defend freedom of speech, due process, the right to protest and the constitutional values we all share.”

They add, the Haverhill Police Department was notified of the event. The release says the group will also have a dozen trained volunteer peacekeepers present to maintain safety, calm and respectful interactions.