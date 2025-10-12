Rep. Hamilton to Speak Wednesday at Haverhill Chamber’s ‘Eggs and Issues’ Breakfast

State Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton addresses members of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Wednesday as part of the Chamber’s monthly “Eggs and Issues” networking breakfast.

Hamilton, who represents Haverhill and Methuen—the 15th Essex district—in the state House of Representatives, was first elected in 2023.

October’s Eggs and Issues takes place Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Hampton Inn by Hilton, 106 Bank Road, Haverhill.

Admission is $15 each for Chamber members and $25 each for non-members and includes breakfast. Registration takes place at HaverhillChamber.com.