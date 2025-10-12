New England’s Paranormal History Subject of Tuesday Night Talk

Thomas Spitalere. (WHAV News file photograph.)

Haverhill historian and paranormal expert Thomas Spitalere is presenting a lecture Tuesday on New England’s supernatural history at the Haverhill Public Library.

Spitalere’s free talk, “Haunted New England Sites and Cryptids,” is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 7-8 p.m., in the Johnson Auditorium at the Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. He will talk about cryptids, animals like Sasquatch and the Loch Ness Monster which some believe are real, but have never been proven to exist, as well as other paranormal occurrences.

