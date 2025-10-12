MCAS Scores: Haverhill Third Graders Show Progress in Reading

Last year’s Haverhill Public School third graders made modest progress on the English Language Arts section of the state’s comprehensive assessment test promoting praise from members of the School Committee.

The Haverhill School Committee took a deep dive into recently released Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, or MCAS, scores from the 2024-2025 school year at its meeting last Thursday night.

Across the district, 34% of third graders met or exceeded expectations with the most pronounced progress at Pentucket Lake Elementary School which recorded a 14% increase from 17% to 31%. Third graders at the John C. Tilton School followed with a 13% increase, Silver Hill School with a 10% increase and Bradford Elementary with an 8% increase. The statewide average is 44% meeting or exceeding expectations on the reading test.

Haverhill’s overall results place it above Fall River at 21%, which was the bottom on the list of comparable “gateway cities,” and Boston at 32%, but below Pittsfield, Leominster and Taunton.

Given that just 1% of Haverhill’s third graders exceeded MCAS reading expectations in the 2021-2022 school year, Ward 7 School Committee member Thomas Grannemann said he is delighted with the forward progress, though he noted the district has work to do at the high school level.

“I’m impressed that we have come so far and seem to be on track to move forward at resolving some of these issues at the high school so I am just very, very pleased,” Grannemann said.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said her analysis of the results suggests the new Wit and Wisdom reading curriculum the district adopted two years ago at the elementary level is partly responsible for the positive third grade results.

“Having a standardized curriculum with some sway room to make it teacher-oriented and meeting the needs of the kids in the classroom but it is really important to have something you can compare and talk about,” Marotta said.

She gave credit to teachers and students for their hard work and focus in adopting the new curriculum, which she said can be challenging.

Agreeing with Grannemann, Marotta said it is clear the district’s on-going issues with chronic absenteeism, particularly at the high school, were depressing MCAS results.

At the high school level, 28% of 10th graders met or exceeded expectations on the English test, a seven-point drop in reading scores over last year, and 25% met or exceeded expectation in math, a two-point increase during the same period. The state average for 10th grade English language arts is 51% meeting or exceeding and 45% in mathematics.

“Across the district if you look at students meeting expectations on the MCAS, it’s 50% greater, 50% more students are meeting expectations if they are attending routinely vs. those who are chronically absent,” Marotta noted.

As previously reported by WHAV Haverhill High School recently tightened its attendance practice by marking student tardy who are not in their first period class on time. The high school adopted a strict policy on late students after data from last year showed almost half of all high school students missed 18 or more days of school.

In other business, the School Committee followed the lead of the Whittier Regional Vocational and Technical High School Committee and adopted an unweighted random lottery for eighth grade students interested in taking career technical education classes. The vote was unanimous.