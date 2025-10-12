Crowd Honors Whittier Tech AD Bradley for Ongoing Dedication Despite Health Issue

(Additional photographs below.)

A surprised Kevin Bradley got an extra shot of medicine Thursday when the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School community came together to declare “Bradley Strong” in a moving ceremony on the football field before the first snap of the evening’s varsity game.

Diagnosed with tongue cancer several months ago, Bradley has been traveling to Boston five days a week for radiation and chemotherapy treatment and has still managed to make practice, according to Assistant Superintendent and Principal Christopher Laganas, who modeled a maroon Bradley Strong T-shirt distributed at the event.

As Bradley walked through a Bradley Strong paper banner and onto the field, his football team, cheerleaders, family, spectators and more than 200 Whittier alums lined up in an arch and cheered him on. He passed a lighted metal and glass sign etched with his life-sized picture made in a collaborative project by the school’s metal fabrication, graphic design, electronics, carpentry, robotics and collision repair students.

At the 50-yard line Al Costabile, athletic director at Shawsheen Technical High School and a longtime colleague, stepped up to the mic, hugged his friend and expressed what the crowd was thinking.

“We are here for you because we love you and because we’ve admired and respected you for so long and you have no idea what an impact you’ve had on thousands, thousands of young people as a coach, as a mentor, as a teacher and all of us as a friend,” Costabile said.

Costabile presented him with a poster featuring a collage of the high points of his career— 27 at Whittier Tech. Then he directed the crowd’s attention to the Jumbotron where a special message from the New England Patriots cheerleaders played. At the center was his niece, Shauna Bradley.

Bradley beamed.

A native of Methuen, Bradley played football for his hometown high school before he turned to coaching. After stops at Plymouth State, Villanova, Virginia Tech and West Virginia Tech University, he arrived at Whittier where he has served as both the head football coach and the girls basketball coach since 1998. Under his leadership Whittier Tech has earned more than 150 football victories and 400 basketball wins. Some 50 of his athletes have gone onto collegiate athletic careers with a few who have turned professional.

“Coach Bradley’s strength on and off the field reminds all of us what it truly means to be Bradley Strong,” Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch observed.

Sadly, on the gridiron following the tribute, the Whittier Wildcats fell to the Nashoba Vikings 20-8.